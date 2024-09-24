Steem Hits Market Capitalization of $88.98 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. Steem has a market capitalization of $88.98 million and $17.21 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Steem has traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar. One Steem coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000299 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63,134.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.94 or 0.00538466 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00008864 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.59 or 0.00105487 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.55 or 0.00268574 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00030122 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00036485 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.67 or 0.00077101 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 472,152,790 coins and its circulating supply is 472,151,133 coins. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

