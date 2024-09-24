Verge (XVG) Trading 14.6% Higher Over Last Week

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 23rd. In the last seven days, Verge has traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar. Verge has a market capitalization of $67.99 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,134.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $339.94 or 0.00538466 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00008864 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.59 or 0.00105487 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.55 or 0.00268574 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00030122 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00036485 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.67 or 0.00077101 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

