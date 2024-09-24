Aerodrome Finance (AERO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $145.31 Million

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. Aerodrome Finance has a market cap of $145.31 million and approximately $20.51 million worth of Aerodrome Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aerodrome Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.91 or 0.00001439 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Aerodrome Finance has traded up 37.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aerodrome Finance alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000075 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.04 or 0.00269340 BTC.

About Aerodrome Finance

Aerodrome Finance’s total supply is 1,275,278,458 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,975,820 tokens. Aerodrome Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@aerodromefi. Aerodrome Finance’s official Twitter account is @aerodromefi. Aerodrome Finance’s official website is aerodrome.finance.

Aerodrome Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aerodrome Finance (AERO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Aerodrome Finance has a current supply of 1,275,278,457.5456877 with 625,450,495.5848676 in circulation. The last known price of Aerodrome Finance is 0.92794974 USD and is up 10.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 149 active market(s) with $24,990,812.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aerodrome.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aerodrome Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aerodrome Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aerodrome Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aerodrome Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aerodrome Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.