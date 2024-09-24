IOTA Hits 24 Hour Volume of $8.54 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 23rd. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000221 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, IOTA has traded up 16.1% against the dollar. IOTA has a market cap of $480.69 million and $8.54 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000646 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000015 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA (MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,440,020,224 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

