Creditcoin (CTC) Trading 9.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000711 BTC on exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $169.03 million and $6.16 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded up 9.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000648 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,564,264 coins and its circulating supply is 377,085,684 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Biswap (BSW) token is used for governance of the Biswap platform, allowing holders to vote on proposals and earn a share of revenue. It is also used for LP token farming, staking, and transaction fee discounts on Biswap’s DEX.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.