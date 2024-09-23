Ponke (PONKE) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13.19 Million

Ponke (PONKE) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 23rd. Ponke has a market capitalization of $154.44 million and approximately $13.19 million worth of Ponke was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ponke token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ponke has traded 21.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ponke alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000075 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $169.46 or 0.00268765 BTC.

About Ponke

Ponke launched on December 22nd, 2023. Ponke’s total supply is 555,544,226 tokens and its circulating supply is 466,863,331 tokens. Ponke’s official Twitter account is @ponkesol. Ponke’s official website is www.ponke.xyz.

Buying and Selling Ponke

According to CryptoCompare, “Ponke (PONKE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Ponke has a current supply of 555,544,226. The last known price of Ponke is 0.32052262 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 110 active market(s) with $8,992,061.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ponke.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ponke directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ponke should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ponke using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ponke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ponke and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.