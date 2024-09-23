First Digital USD Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $3.00 Billion (FDUSD)

First Digital USD (FDUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. One First Digital USD token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC on major exchanges. First Digital USD has a market cap of $3.00 billion and $4.98 billion worth of First Digital USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, First Digital USD has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

First Digital USD Profile

First Digital USD’s genesis date was May 29th, 2023. First Digital USD’s total supply is 3,001,343,663 tokens. The official website for First Digital USD is firstdigitallabs.com. First Digital USD’s official Twitter account is @fdlabshq.

First Digital USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “First Digital USD (FDUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. First Digital USD has a current supply of 2,941,366,061.86. The last known price of First Digital USD is 1.00080445 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 366 active market(s) with $4,284,902,427.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://firstdigitallabs.com/.”

