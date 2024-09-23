ELIS Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $5,720.58 (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. One ELIS token can now be purchased for about $0.0920 or 0.00000146 BTC on exchanges. ELIS has a market cap of $18.40 million and $5,720.58 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ELIS has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00008900 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001122 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00013951 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,076.74 or 1.00039025 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00007957 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00006945 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ELIS Token Profile

XLS is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.09357414 USD and is up 21.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $30,723.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

