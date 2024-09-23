KOK Price Tops $0.0006 on Exchanges (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. One KOK token can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KOK has a market cap of $319,045.90 and approximately $102,578.53 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KOK has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00008887 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001129 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00013917 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63,117.81 or 1.00021923 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00007952 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00006945 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000039 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.0006584 USD and is down -10.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $102,413.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

