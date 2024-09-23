Populous Price Hits $0.0650 (PPT)

Populous (PPT) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. In the last week, Populous has traded 50.1% higher against the dollar. One Populous token can now be bought for $0.0650 or 0.00000103 BTC on major exchanges. Populous has a total market cap of $3.46 million and $65,109.91 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Populous

Populous’ launch date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official website is populous.world. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers.

[Telegram](https://telegram.me/PopulousIP)[Slack](https://bitpopulous.slack.com/)”

Populous Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

