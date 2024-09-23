Xensor (XSR) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $11,179.03

Xensor (XSR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. One Xensor token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Xensor has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. Xensor has a market cap of $240,395.39 and $11,179.03 worth of Xensor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Xensor alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000075 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.73 or 0.00268964 BTC.

Xensor Profile

Xensor’s launch date was February 15th, 2019. Xensor’s total supply is 4,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,640,093,529 tokens. Xensor’s official message board is medium.com/@xensor.iot. Xensor’s official Twitter account is @xensor_iot and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Xensor is xensor.cc.

Xensor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Xensor will create a decentralized data market, where interested parties, such as insurance companies and banks, can trade the data gathered from its IoT networks with Xensor tokens (XSR). XSR tokens will also be mineable via Xensor hardware whose owners will be compensated for opting to offer data. XSR tokens may also be used to purchase services rendered by Xensor, including solution services, hardware maintenance, hardware purchase, and communication network services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xensor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xensor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xensor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Xensor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xensor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.