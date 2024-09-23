Prom Price Reaches $5.64 on Exchanges (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. One Prom token can now be purchased for $5.64 or 0.00008966 BTC on popular exchanges. Prom has a market capitalization of $102.87 million and $1.66 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Prom has traded up 16.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00008895 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001136 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00013969 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,864.98 or 1.00003623 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00007974 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00006945 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Prom

Prom is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.61513355 USD and is up 2.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $1,740,636.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

