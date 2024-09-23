TrueFi One Day Trading Volume Reaches $24.88 Million (TRU)

TrueFi (TRU) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 23rd. One TrueFi token can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000160 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFi has a total market cap of $119.38 million and approximately $24.88 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TrueFi has traded up 6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TrueFi alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000075 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $169.73 or 0.00268964 BTC.

TrueFi Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,263,325,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,178,882,643 tokens. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079.

Buying and Selling TrueFi

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,263,325,829.1551602 with 1,178,880,950.571942 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.09677084 USD and is down -0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 129 active market(s) with $18,302,894.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.