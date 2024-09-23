Coin98 Hits Market Cap of $108.35 Million (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 23rd. Coin98 has a total market capitalization of $108.35 million and $8.75 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coin98 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Coin98 has traded up 14.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001334 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002108 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00004806 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Coin98 Token Profile

Coin98 is a token. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 828,194,325 tokens. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 (C98) is a utility token for the Coin98 ecosystem, an all-in-one platform integrating multiple blockchain services. Launched in 2020, it offers crypto solutions including an exchange, wallet, and DeFi applications. C98 supports functions such as payment for transaction fees, governance voting, and staking for rewards. Coin98 integrates multiple chains and protocols into one workspace, allowing users to manage and interact with diverse blockchain-based services and DeFi products from a single interface.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

