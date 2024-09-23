dForce USD Trading Down 0.3% This Week (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. In the last week, dForce USD has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $14.54 million and $6,300.11 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001585 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00008810 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.60 or 0.00105537 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00010841 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000101 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,593,989 tokens. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99536495 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $7,017.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.