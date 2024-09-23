BitTorrent-New 24-Hour Volume Tops $18.07 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 23rd. One BitTorrent-New token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. BitTorrent-New has a total market capitalization of $875.30 million and $18.07 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000241 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001440 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000673 BTC.

About BitTorrent-New

BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent [New] (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent [New] has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 968,246,428,571,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent [New] is 0.00000092 USD and is down -1.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 172 active market(s) with $16,102,175.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

