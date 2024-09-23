Metahero Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $20.68 Million (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. Metahero has a total market cap of $20.68 million and approximately $694,176.40 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Metahero has traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001334 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000207 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002108 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00004806 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

