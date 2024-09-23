HI (HI) Trading 1.1% Higher This Week

HI (HI) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. During the last seven days, HI has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. HI has a total market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $255,724.90 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00008887 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001129 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00013917 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63,117.81 or 1.00021923 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00007952 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00006945 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About HI

HI (HI) is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 40,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 40,000,000,000 with 24,374,900,659.868 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00048213 USD and is down -4.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $212,077.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.