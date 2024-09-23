Immutable X Tops 24-Hour Volume of $83.91 Million (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 23rd. One Immutable X token can now be purchased for about $1.76 or 0.00002782 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Immutable X has traded 42.6% higher against the dollar. Immutable X has a total market capitalization of $1.00 billion and approximately $83.91 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
Immutable X Token Profile
Immutable X was first traded on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog.
Buying and Selling Immutable X
