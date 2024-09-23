Immutable X Tops 24-Hour Volume of $83.91 Million (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 23rd. One Immutable X token can now be purchased for about $1.76 or 0.00002782 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Immutable X has traded 42.6% higher against the dollar. Immutable X has a total market capitalization of $1.00 billion and approximately $83.91 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Immutable X Token Profile

Immutable X was first traded on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Immutable X

According to CryptoCompare, “Immutable X (IMX) is a Layer-2 scaling solution for Ethereum, designed by the team behind Immutable, a blockchain gaming company. It uses zk-rollups to enable fast and cheap transactions with zero gas fees. IMX is used for building dApps and executing smart contracts on Ethereum with high throughput, reduced congestion, and lower costs, making it ideal for gaming, marketplaces, and NFTs. The IMX token is used for transaction fees, network security, and governance.”

