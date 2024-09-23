Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Hits New 52-Week High at $52.25

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.25 and last traded at $52.25, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.25.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.77.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 30.78%. The company had revenue of $622.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

About Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company operates through Specialty and Primary Care and Rare Diseases segments. Its product pipeline includes REC 0559 which is in Phase II for the treatment of Neurotrophic Keratitis; REC 0545 for acute decompensation in maple syrup urine diseases; ISTURISA for endogenous Cushing's syndrome; and CYSTADROPS, an corneal cystine deposits in patients with cystinosis.

