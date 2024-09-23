Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
Shares of EBR traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.17. 748,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 952,747. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.24 and a 200-day moving average of $7.35. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $9.11. The stock has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.35.
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 4.18%. On average, analysts forecast that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobrás, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and commercialization of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermoelectric, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2023, it owned and operated 44 hydroelectric plants with a total capacity of 42,293.5 megawatt (MW); 5 thermal plants, including coal and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,632 MW; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra 1 with an installed capacity of 657 MW and Angra 2 with an installed capacity of 1350 MW.
