Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on UNP. Loop Capital cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $276.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Daiwa America cut Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.79.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $244.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,740,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,995. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $148.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $245.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.95. Union Pacific has a 1-year low of $199.33 and a 1-year high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the sale, the president now owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,014,787.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 211.4% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

