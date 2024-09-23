QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

QNST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $21.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QuinStreet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:QNST traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.57. 209,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,048. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 1.11. QuinStreet has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $20.50.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $198.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.39 million. QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QuinStreet will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 11,330.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QuinStreet in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in QuinStreet in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QuinStreet in the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

