Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Horizon Bancorp from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Horizon Bancorp stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.76. 186,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,979. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.27. Horizon Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.22 and a 12-month high of $16.64. The firm has a market cap of $695.27 million, a PE ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $97.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.03 million. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 5.50%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 1,656.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 11.0% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 10,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Elser Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers checking, saving, money market, certificate of deposits, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits, as well as non-interest- and interest-bearing demand deposits.

