Omni Network (OMNI) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $123.33 Million

Omni Network (OMNI) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. In the last seven days, Omni Network has traded up 34.1% against the U.S. dollar. Omni Network has a market cap of $123.33 million and approximately $19.74 million worth of Omni Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Omni Network token can now be purchased for about $8.94 or 0.00014223 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Omni Network Profile

Omni Network’s genesis date was April 10th, 2022. Omni Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,794,003 tokens. Omni Network’s official message board is news.omni.network. Omni Network’s official Twitter account is @omnifdn. The official website for Omni Network is omni.network.

Buying and Selling Omni Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni Network (OMNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Omni Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 9,150,597.56384718 in circulation. The last known price of Omni Network is 9.47848937 USD and is up 7.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 109 active market(s) with $30,465,567.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://omni.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omni Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

