Aion (AION) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $45.55

Aion (AION) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. Over the last week, Aion has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. Aion has a market capitalization of $884,079.37 and $45.55 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.24 or 0.00078327 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00019804 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00007092 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000103 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000017 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24,123.46 or 0.38374842 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 526,304,878 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official website is theoan.com.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

