Vow Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $42.68 Million (VOW)

Vow (VOW) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 23rd. Vow has a total market cap of $42.68 million and approximately $609,157.88 worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vow token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Vow has traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000075 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $169.38 or 0.00269444 BTC.

Vow Token Profile

Vow launched on March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 825,743,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 385,613,399 tokens. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vow is vow.foundation.

Vow Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow itself is a tool; a tool through which communities can contribute to the creation of a parallel currency supply. Businesses and individuals which form any community can work together, cooperatively eliminating the risks inherent in centralized currency systems.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

