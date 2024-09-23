Conflux (CFX) Price Hits $0.15 on Exchanges

Conflux (CFX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $661.72 million and approximately $23.33 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Conflux has traded up 12.2% against the dollar. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000237 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,862.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $338.35 or 0.00538231 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00008835 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.50 or 0.00105793 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $170.90 or 0.00271855 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00030142 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00036432 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.38 or 0.00076955 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,046,135,039 coins and its circulating supply is 4,433,632,097 coins. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,045,816,121.69 with 4,433,316,105.34 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.14813431 USD and is up 0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 181 active market(s) with $22,292,538.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

