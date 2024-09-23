Qubic (QUBIC) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $215.05 Million

Qubic (QUBIC) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. One Qubic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Qubic has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar. Qubic has a market capitalization of $215.05 million and approximately $2.51 million worth of Qubic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qubic Profile

Qubic was first traded on April 12th, 2022. Qubic’s total supply is 114,480,560,672,078 coins and its circulating supply is 112,546,976,413,437 coins. Qubic’s official Twitter account is @_qubic_. The official website for Qubic is qubic.org.

Qubic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qubic (QUBIC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Qubic has a current supply of 114,480,560,672,078 with 112,546,976,413,437 in circulation. The last known price of Qubic is 0.00000182 USD and is down -0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $991,603.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://qubic.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qubic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qubic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

