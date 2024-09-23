MetisDAO (METIS) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $18.94 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $36.67 or 0.00058340 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded up 24.2% against the US dollar. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $218.44 million and approximately $18.94 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00008895 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001136 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00013969 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,864.98 or 1.00003623 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00007974 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00006945 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000039 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,956,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,956,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 37.01678271 USD and is up 0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 269 active market(s) with $10,997,182.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

