Quantum (QUA) Price Down 0% This Week

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 23rd. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Quantum has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. Quantum has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00008895 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001136 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00013969 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,864.98 or 1.00003623 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00007974 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00006945 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Quantum Profile

Quantum is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.