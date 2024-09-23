Flow (FLOW) Trading Up 11.4% Over Last 7 Days

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. One Flow coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00000927 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Flow has a market capitalization of $893.36 million and approximately $25.91 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Flow has traded up 11.4% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000075 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $169.38 or 0.00269444 BTC.
About Flow
Flow was first traded on January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,533,206,949 coins. Flow’s official website is flow.com. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Flow is medium.com/dapperlabs.
