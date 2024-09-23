Bitcoin Private (BTCP) One Day Trading Volume Tops $24.10

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $910,556.88 and $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00046992 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00036959 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00012925 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000275 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.

***The official Bitcoin Private ticker is “BTCP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

