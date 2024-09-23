BinaryX (BNX) Price Reaches $127.47 on Major Exchanges

BinaryX (BNX) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 23rd. One BinaryX token can currently be purchased for about $127.47 or 0.00202770 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BinaryX has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar. BinaryX has a market cap of $617.95 million and $364,913.75 worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000075 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.38 or 0.00269444 BTC.
BinaryX Token Profile
BinaryX was first traded on May 6th, 2021. BinaryX’s total supply is 6,214,825 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,847,947 tokens. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BinaryX is www.binaryx.pro?cmc.
BinaryX Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BinaryX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
