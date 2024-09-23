SKALE Network (SKL) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $192.55 Million

SKALE Network (SKL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. Over the last seven days, SKALE Network has traded up 14.3% against the dollar. SKALE Network has a market cap of $192.55 million and approximately $22.82 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SKALE Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0348 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000075 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $169.38 or 0.00269444 BTC.

About SKALE Network

SKALE Network’s launch date was August 17th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 5,976,541,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,538,894,337 tokens. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @skalenetwork. SKALE Network’s official message board is skale.space/blog/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. The Reddit community for SKALE Network is https://reddit.com/r/skalenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SKALE Network is skale.space/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage.

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network (SKL) is a blockchain platform for scalable and secure decentralized applications (dApps). Created by a team of entrepreneurs, it offers a high-performance sidechain infrastructure for gaming, DeFi, NFTs, and more. SKL tokens are used for staking, transaction fees, and network governance, securing and governing the network.”

