Ethereum Price Up 14.5% Over Last 7 Days (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. Ethereum has a total market cap of $314.90 billion and approximately $19.31 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ethereum has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for $2,616.48 or 0.04162212 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00043004 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00008214 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00013754 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00010784 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00007197 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,351,107 coins. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase.

