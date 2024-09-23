Ethereum Price Up 14.5% Over Last 7 Days (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. Ethereum has a total market cap of $314.90 billion and approximately $19.31 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ethereum has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for $2,616.48 or 0.04162212 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Cardano (ADA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000572 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00043004 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00008214 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00013754 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00010784 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000134 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000090 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00007197 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002566 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000210 BTC.
Ethereum Profile
Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,351,107 coins. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Ethereum Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase.
