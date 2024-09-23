XYO (XYO) Trading Up 8% Over Last Week

XYO (XYO) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 23rd. XYO has a total market cap of $64.15 million and $541,697.78 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XYO token can currently be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, XYO has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00008895 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001136 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00013969 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,864.98 or 1.00003623 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00007974 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00006945 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000039 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo.

Buying and Selling XYO

