Jet Protocol 24 Hour Volume Reaches $15.57 (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $186,976.14 and $15.57 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Jet Protocol has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00008895 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001136 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00013969 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,864.98 or 1.00003623 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00007974 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00006945 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

JET is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00011001 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

