Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) Trading 16.1% Higher Over Last Week

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. One Rocket Pool ETH token can currently be bought for $2,958.42 or 0.04706163 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Rocket Pool ETH has traded 16.1% higher against the dollar. Rocket Pool ETH has a total market cap of $1.47 billion and $801,444.04 worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Rocket Pool ETH

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 495,238 tokens. Rocket Pool ETH’s official website is rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool.

Rocket Pool ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 495,238.49729255. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 2,947.10599158 USD and is up 1.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 100 active market(s) with $939,133.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

