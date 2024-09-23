NetMind Token Trading Up 100.5% This Week (NMT)

NetMind Token (NMT) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. Over the last seven days, NetMind Token has traded up 100.5% against the dollar. NetMind Token has a total market capitalization of $146.98 million and approximately $11.03 million worth of NetMind Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NetMind Token token can currently be bought for about $3.68 or 0.00005852 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About NetMind Token

NetMind Token was first traded on April 15th, 2023. NetMind Token’s total supply is 147,571,073 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,952,427 tokens. NetMind Token’s official website is power.netmind.ai. NetMind Token’s official Twitter account is @netmindai. The official message board for NetMind Token is netmind.ai/blog.

NetMind Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NetMind Token (NMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. NetMind Token has a current supply of 147,571,073.2 with 33,450,208 in circulation. The last known price of NetMind Token is 2.91715682 USD and is up 17.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $7,069,555.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://power.netmind.ai.”

