United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Sets New 12-Month High at $25.25

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.25 and last traded at $25.25, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.25.

United Internet Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.08.

United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Internet had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter.

United Internet Company Profile

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

Featured Stories

