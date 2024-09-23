Mina Market Cap Reaches $560.75 Million (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. One Mina coin can now be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00000769 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mina has traded up 17.5% against the US dollar. Mina has a total market capitalization of $560.75 million and approximately $17.57 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mina Profile

Mina was first traded on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,187,696,096 coins and its circulating supply is 1,160,868,056 coins. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,187,596,770.8400393 with 1,160,585,122.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.48868369 USD and is up 0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 160 active market(s) with $14,766,694.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

