LUXO (LUXO) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $3.26 Million

LUXO (LUXO) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. One LUXO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0395 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LUXO has a market capitalization of $3.26 million and $30,524.44 worth of LUXO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LUXO has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About LUXO

LUXO’s genesis date was April 28th, 2022. LUXO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. LUXO’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/luxochain. The official website for LUXO is www.luxochain.io. LUXO’s official Twitter account is @luxochain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The project’s mission is to deliver sustainability, reputation, and authenticity to the luxury market. Tracing goods on the blockchain, from raw material up to the distribution chain.

LUXO is the token of the Luxochain ecosystem.

[Telegram](https://t.me/Luxochain%5FChannel)[Medium](https://medium.com/@luxochain)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484855/luxo-whitepaper.pdf)”

LUXO Token Trading

