bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.52

bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.52 and last traded at $2.52, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.

bpost NV/SA Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $504 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter. bpost NV/SA had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 12.92%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that bpost NV/SA will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About bpost NV/SA

bpost NV/SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services to individuals, businesses, and public institutions in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Belgium, E-Logistics Eurasia, and E-Logistics North America segments. The company offers collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, periodicals, and parcels, as well as banking and financial products, e-commerce logistics, express delivery, and related services.

