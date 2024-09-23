Polygon Market Capitalization Hits $1.20 Billion (MATIC)

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. In the last seven days, Polygon has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. Polygon has a total market cap of $1.20 billion and approximately $37.28 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polygon coin can currently be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000639 BTC on major exchanges.
About Polygon
Polygon launched on March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,994,655,922 coins. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @0xpolygon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/0xpolygon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polygon’s official message board is blog.polygon.technology. Polygon’s official website is polygon.technology.
Polygon Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polygon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polygon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polygon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
