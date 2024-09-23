Kava Price Up 27.3% This Week (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded up 27.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Kava token can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000595 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a market cap of $405.12 million and $11.93 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00042995 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00008104 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00013689 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00007197 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004584 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,854,736 tokens. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

