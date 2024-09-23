Hedera Price Hits $0.0570 on Top Exchanges (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. Over the last week, Hedera has traded up 15.9% against the US dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for $0.0570 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a market cap of $2.14 billion and approximately $65.22 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00042995 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00008104 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00013689 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00007197 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004584 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000595 BTC.

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,626,478,658 coins. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 37,014,688,799.84935 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.0548603 USD and is up 0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 281 active market(s) with $39,523,473.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

