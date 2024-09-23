Algorand (ALGO) 1-Day Volume Reaches $26.57 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000210 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and $26.57 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Algorand has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00042995 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00008104 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00013689 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00007197 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004584 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,259,064,323 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Algorand is forum.algorand.org. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

