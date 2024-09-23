OMG Network (OMG) Trading 3.6% Lower Over Last Week

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. One OMG Network token can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000472 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $41.64 million and $8.47 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OMG Network has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00042995 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00008104 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00013689 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00007197 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004584 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000106 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

