Filecoin (FIL) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $107.78 Million

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. One Filecoin coin can now be bought for $3.72 or 0.00005917 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Filecoin has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion and $107.78 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Filecoin has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 1,959,956,684 coins and its circulating supply is 586,880,150 coins. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Filecoin is filecoin.io/blog.

Filecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FileCoin (FIL) is a decentralized storage network that allows users to store and retrieve data from storage providers around the world, incentivized by the native FIL cryptocurrency. The protocol is designed to make file storage and retrieval more secure, reliable, and cost-effective than traditional centralized storage systems, using Proof of Replication (PoRep) and Proof of Spacetime (PoSt) cryptographic proofs. Filecoin was created by Protocol Labs, founded in 2014, who are also the creators of IPFS and libp2p. Filecoin provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional centralized storage systems.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Filecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

